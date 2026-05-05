9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $382.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 1152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6820 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 283 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 20640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5490 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $1825.0 per contract. There were 3350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 291 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 2491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BWA (NYSE:BWA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 14378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.