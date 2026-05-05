10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 729 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $506.6K, with a price of $694.0 per contract. There were 4611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3342 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 12, 2026. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRLN (NASDAQ:MRLN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 11245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $613.0 per contract. There were 1219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.6K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 626 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding STRL (NASDAQ:STRL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $21965.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CTRI (NYSE:CTRI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $2955.0 per contract. There were 1521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.