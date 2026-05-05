10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 10425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15112 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $474.0 per contract. There were 15965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4926 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 3926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4395 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $1400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $6900.0 per contract. There were 1786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3986 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 12153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3511 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 108 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.3K, with a price of $1415.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2648 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRDO (NASDAQ:CRDO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 941 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $656.2K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2384 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 2803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1993 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $407.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.9K, with a price of $363.0 per contract. There were 750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1616 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 18238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1408 contract(s) were bought and sold.