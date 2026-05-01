10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding ATAI (NASDAQ:ATAI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 630 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 999 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 7334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2048 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 4757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.2K, with a price of $1555.0 per contract. There were 3922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CYTK (NASDAQ:CYTK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $681.0 per contract. There were 1028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GH (NASDAQ:GH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $652.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $2760.0 per contract. There were 2245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $1765.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 12, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $1135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $17375.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MOH (NYSE:MOH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $5750.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.