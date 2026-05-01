10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $564.9K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5362 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ALK (NYSE:ALK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 13700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1110 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $1508.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 1714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 417 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CHRW (NASDAQ:CHRW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For URI (NYSE:URI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $4950.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $7100.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.