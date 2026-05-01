10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 613 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 39696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282154 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 8748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43423 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 759 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 7339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16245 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11970 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 3246 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 13562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5248 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $1338.0 per contract. There were 6012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4562 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 6356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3803 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 12642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3691 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $2565.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2535 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1534 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1701 contract(s) were bought and sold.