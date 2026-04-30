9 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 1, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.3K, with a price of $9463.0 per contract. There were 1680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AFL (NYSE:AFL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 413 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 429 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 4925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CHYM (NASDAQ:CHYM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ARES (NYSE:ARES), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.2K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $187.45 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $3431.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 960 day(s) on December 15, 2028. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.2K, with a price of $15200.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.