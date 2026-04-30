10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11635 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $980.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For POWL (NASDAQ:POWL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 113 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $337.5K, with a price of $6750.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.5K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MTZ (NYSE:MTZ), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $3650.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AGX (NYSE:AGX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $3210.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $3450.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 1, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $8094.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 631 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $13728.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.