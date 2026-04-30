10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 1, 2026. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 9898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159142 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 1, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $349.0 per contract. There were 5266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9587 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 5349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8376 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 1861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6304 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $1388.0 per contract. There were 26670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3477 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 1, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 14481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3057 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $675.0K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 4341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For POET (NASDAQ:POET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1919 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $357.0 per contract. There were 826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1868 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1839 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $367.9K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1859 contract(s) were bought and sold.