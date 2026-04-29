10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8668 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 6201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6472 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 261 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $647.0 per contract. There were 1038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1537 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1183 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $289.8K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1315 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $2405.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 1, 2026. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $870.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PWR (NYSE:PWR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $273.0K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WTS (NYSE:WTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 779 day(s) on June 16, 2028. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $20700.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.