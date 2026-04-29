10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 5801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173528 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 1, 2026. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 7948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9092 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SGHC (NYSE:SGHC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 108740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5736 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 632 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.4K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 5376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DRVN (NASDAQ:DRVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.4K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 1779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.0K, with a price of $8210.0 per contract. There were 658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.5K, with a price of $2950.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.