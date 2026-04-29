10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 1, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 13004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23014 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 1, 2026. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 4810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7181 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXTI (NASDAQ:AXTI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 20514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6507 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 15919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5228 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 28274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5092 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $7390.0 per contract. There were 6259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4092 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 1, 2026. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3967 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2467 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2227 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1843 contract(s) were bought and sold.