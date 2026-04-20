9 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.4K, with a price of $2449.0 per contract. There were 1358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 270 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $2205.0 per contract. There were 4994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 270 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.0K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 3143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 606 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $5944.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CLS (NYSE:CLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $6710.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $11013.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.