10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 3294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1090 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $4227.0 per contract. There were 1251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 735 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $2855.0 per contract. There were 3329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 612 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $2972.0 per contract. There were 1068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1022.0 per contract. There were 388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ARES (NYSE:ARES), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 2624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CG (NASDAQ:CG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $7000.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.