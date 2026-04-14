10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 1985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 24, 2026. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 1514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BKSY (NYSE:BKSY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.7K, with a price of $1995.0 per contract. There were 1971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.0K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LMT (NYSE:LMT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $28199.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 339 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $11000.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.0K, with a price of $4150.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.