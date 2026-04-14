10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 18093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28845 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.8K, with a price of $359.0 per contract. There were 8450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16293 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 24, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 11177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13207 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $442.0 per contract. There were 6538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12277 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 1397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7537 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $4797.0 per contract. There were 1229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3326 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 15426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2041 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 7300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 72044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $3020.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.