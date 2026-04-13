10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $352.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 2269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133512 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1091 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 17072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8404 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 6049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.3K, with a price of $1980.0 per contract. There were 3007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 1, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.5K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $573.2K, with a price of $5732.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 471 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 1872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $357.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1395.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $88.80 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $8909.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 648 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.7K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.