10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 7428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2826 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.5K, with a price of $1498.0 per contract. There were 4177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1618 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1208 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1222 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding YSS (NYSE:YSS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.2K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PL (NYSE:PL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $568.0 per contract. There were 2092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 5786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $644.5K, with a price of $12890.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INOD (NASDAQ:INOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $618.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.2K, with a price of $3505.0 per contract. There were 532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.