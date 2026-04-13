10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 32258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45323 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 3056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26977 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 9249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18203 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10632 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1158 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.5K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 53779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9882 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 15, 2026. Parties traded 962 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 1637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7138 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $382.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5057 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 4341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3764 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 347 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 2141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3186 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ACMR (NASDAQ:ACMR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 1875 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1876 contract(s) were bought and sold.