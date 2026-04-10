9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 2374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1652 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 70101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 957 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 69 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 10232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SATS (NASDAQ:SATS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $2905.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 616 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $3085.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CHTR (NASDAQ:CHTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $2739.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 1638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.