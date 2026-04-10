10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 690 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For XPO (NYSE:XPO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 651 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.6K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 161 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.7K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TT (NYSE:TT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.6K, with a price of $3910.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BETA (NYSE:BETA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $905.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $8760.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.