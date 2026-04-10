10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14826 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 7997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11258 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 18027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11044 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 3446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 5096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5237 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 3186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3146 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2364 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 98 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $472.0K, with a price of $4720.0 per contract. There were 3600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LITE (NASDAQ:LITE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1740 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 5 day(s) on April 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1140 contract(s) at a $387.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1537 contract(s) were bought and sold.