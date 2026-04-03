9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 6, 2026. Parties traded 597 contract(s) at a $372.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14379 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 8556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.3K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 168 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $1594.0 per contract. There were 5038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QSR (NYSE:QSR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WING (NASDAQ:WING), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $2490.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For OLLI (NASDAQ:OLLI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $3800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.8K, with a price of $71800.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.