10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For GEO (NYSE:GEO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2298 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 9943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1916 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 26876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 8846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BW (NYSE:BW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 4291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NVT (NYSE:NVT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RDW (NYSE:RDW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 1709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VELO (NASDAQ:VELO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 76 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.