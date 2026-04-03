10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 6, 2026. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 8953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44658 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 10, 2026. This event was a transfer of 232 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 4594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26018 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11487 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $1826.0 per contract. There were 966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10019 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 24, 2026. Parties traded 5476 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $458.3K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5734 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSEM (NASDAQ:TSEM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.8K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2317 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 1682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 10, 2026. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $1275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.