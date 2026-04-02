10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For GFS (NASDAQ:GFS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 752 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.8K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29207 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 4075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1075 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 29093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $417.0 per contract. There were 1581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $532.6K, with a price of $2650.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 3822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 4378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 1640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $392.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 1460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.