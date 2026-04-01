10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For GFS (NASDAQ:GFS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2403 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 289 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 3340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1989 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 289 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.2K, with a price of $4364.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 6681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $2340.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BILL (NYSE:BILL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $487.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 442 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.4K, with a price of $10175.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AEHR (NASDAQ:AEHR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 289 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MDB (NASDAQ:MDB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 289 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $3722.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 289 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $4360.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.