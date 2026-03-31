8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 3005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1303 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 290 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 5154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 626 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.8K, with a price of $40578.0 per contract. There were 32030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PZZA (NASDAQ:PZZA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 290 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.1K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HLT (NYSE:HLT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 661 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $6043.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 262 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.1K, with a price of $4240.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $2915.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.