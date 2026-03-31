10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 290 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $353.2K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 9140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5433 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $2146.0 per contract. There were 4106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 661 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $1012.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.9K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 1983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 626 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $4085.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GLOB (NYSE:GLOB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 626 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $4065.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 290 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $2131.0 per contract. There were 3928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 661 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.4K, with a price of $8195.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.7K, with a price of $7330.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.