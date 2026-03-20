10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 22970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3438 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 33594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1135 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.6K, with a price of $1625.0 per contract. There were 6578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SONY (NYSE:SONY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 672 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 637 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 154 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $9231.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 6882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 672 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $16000.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 672 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $6200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35045.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.