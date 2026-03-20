10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 5632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 56 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $2165.0 per contract. There were 3006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $448.0 per contract. There were 4088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 182 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $687.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.5K, with a price of $3325.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $3822.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WM (NYSE:WM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 672 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.