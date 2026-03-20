10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1855 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 87501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34169 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 181 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 68211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14633 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 33041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9993 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 672 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 1800 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.1 million, with a price of $1751.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3942 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $2720.0 per contract. There were 2008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2174 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 469 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 3312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1879 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 119 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1496 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $803.0 per contract. There were 7601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $560.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 1518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.