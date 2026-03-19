10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 2624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 4567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 167 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 302 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $16420.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 1135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOC (NYSE:NOC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.6K, with a price of $2264.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $830.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $18578.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ESLT (NASDAQ:ESLT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $940.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $13120.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.