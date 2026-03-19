10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 14179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86068 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 25824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2632 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.7K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 1123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1803 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 274 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $9.67 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 28204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SRAD (NASDAQ:SRAD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.4K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 8478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VIK (NYSE:VIK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 673 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $2977.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $1800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $13746.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.