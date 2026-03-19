10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 4360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3188 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 11395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2652 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 13406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2026 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1673 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.0K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 3686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1515 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 673 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $13510.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1155 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 540 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 3945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $471.0 per contract. There were 12391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $2011.0 per contract. There were 5568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.