10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1183 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 18891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15864 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 560 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 1103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 546 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 7690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 681 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 2416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 2, 2026. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 8923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WEN (NASDAQ:WEN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 18078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.