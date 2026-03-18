10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For ZTO (NYSE:ZTO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 303 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 459 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 4439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3336 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 639 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CPRT (NASDAQ:CPRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 303 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 1132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 275 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 4705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GD (NYSE:GD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.5K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 48979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RCAT (NASDAQ:RCAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 303 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.4K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $2385.0 per contract. There were 2890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.