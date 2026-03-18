10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 14296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11021 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 2, 2026. Parties traded 2057 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $401.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4866 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 676 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1989 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $513.0 per contract. There were 931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 27, 2026. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 3159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1117 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 275 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1104 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 27, 2026. Parties traded 1051 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 1857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 15289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 570 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSEM (NASDAQ:TSEM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $835.0K, with a price of $8350.0 per contract. There were 1035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.