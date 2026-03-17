10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 783 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.2K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 21234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3026 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 613 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.4K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 6538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1554 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $935.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $1479.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RVMD (NASDAQ:RVMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $1902.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $903.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SLS (NASDAQ:SLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 304 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 7456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 213 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ARWR (NASDAQ:ARWR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $1518.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $3465.0 per contract. There were 2891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.