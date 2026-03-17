10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 2804 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 130 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.4K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3222 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 3093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1336 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 489 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 8535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.7K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 5534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FSK (NYSE:FSK), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.5K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 1153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 2250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding USB (NYSE:USB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.3K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IBOC (NASDAQ:IBOC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2807.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.