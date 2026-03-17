10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 395 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 7626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40765 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 394 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 43360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10339 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2026. Parties traded 719 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8114 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APH (NYSE:APH), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 4511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4778 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3672 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ACN (NYSE:ACN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2884 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 75 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 5226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2897 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 27, 2026. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 1740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2246 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding JKS (NYSE:JKS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1940 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $717.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 5778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 14162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LOGI (NASDAQ:LOGI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 2101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 829 contract(s) were bought and sold.