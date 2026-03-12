This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 14479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4204 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2795 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 3143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2958 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 3878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1766 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 27, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DB (NYSE:DB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1177 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 6654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For OWL (NYSE:OWL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 1248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $835.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $931.2K, with a price of $3725.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on April 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.6K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.