This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 7061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71377 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5605 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1339 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.6K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1356 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 5591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1222 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 4780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 12018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 10, 2026. Parties traded 715 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.4K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $2715.0 per contract. There were 3202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.