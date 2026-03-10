Spotlight on Exxon Mobil: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $868,467, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,606,578.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $200.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Exxon Mobil

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil

Trading volume stands at 12,459,022, with XOM's price down by -0.97%, positioned at $149.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $161.33.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $151.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $183.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.