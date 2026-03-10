Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UAL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $876,069, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,316,166.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $130.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About United Airlines Holdings

Chicago-based United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 11,404,163, the UAL's price is down by -2.27%, now at $93.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $128.

An analyst from Rothschild & Co persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.