Comfort Systems USA Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FIX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Comfort Systems USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $147,425, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,140,820.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $470.0 to $2120.0 for Comfort Systems USA over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Comfort Systems USA stands at 38.83, with a total volume reaching 52.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Comfort Systems USA, situated within the strike price corridor from $470.0 to $2120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Comfort Systems USA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Comfort Systems USA

Present Market Standing of Comfort Systems USA

With a trading volume of 247,246, the price of FIX is up by 0.62%, reaching $1375.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Comfort Systems USA

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1800.0.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Comfort Systems USA, maintaining a target price of $1800.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.