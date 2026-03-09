Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Automatic Data Processing. Our analysis of options history for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $207,916, and 5 were calls, valued at $220,348.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Automatic Data Processing over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Automatic Data Processing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Automatic Data Processing's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Automatic Data Processing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,103,347, the ADP's price is down by -1.44%, now at $222.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Automatic Data Processing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $270.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Automatic Data Processing, targeting a price of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.