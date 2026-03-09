Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Automatic Data Processing. Our analysis of options history for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) revealed 10 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $207,916, and 5 were calls, valued at $220,348.
Expected Price Movements
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Automatic Data Processing over the last 3 months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Automatic Data Processing's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Automatic Data Processing's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.
Automatic Data Processing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Largest Options Trades Observed:
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 3,103,347, the ADP's price is down by -1.44%, now at $222.98.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.
What The Experts Say On Automatic Data Processing
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $270.0.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Automatic Data Processing, targeting a price of $270.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.
