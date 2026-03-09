This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:
• For MOH (NYSE:MOH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $4840.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IBRX (NASDAQ:IBRX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 3136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 193 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $392.4K, with a price of $13555.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $5130.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HCA (NYSE:HCA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $12205.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MCK (NYSE:MCK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 284 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $1180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $23290.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 465 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.