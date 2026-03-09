This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For DGXX (NASDAQ:DGXX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 950 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 19568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3750 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GLW (NYSE:GLW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 2167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 6600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GFS (NASDAQ:GFS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 312 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ASX (NYSE:ASX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 2173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.8K, with a price of $3685.0 per contract. There were 464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.