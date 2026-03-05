Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Riot Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $351,684, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $196,780.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $24.5 for Riot Platforms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Riot Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Riot Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $24.5, over the past month.

Riot Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Riot Platforms

Having examined the options trading patterns of Riot Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Riot Platforms's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 15,615,850, the RIOT's price is down by -7.11%, now at $15.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Riot Platforms

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.